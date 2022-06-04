Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT at $24.00

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $376.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

