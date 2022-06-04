Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price at $21.02

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,348,792 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

