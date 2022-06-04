Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.56. 446,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$23.64 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.