Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $69.20

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ZION stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 125,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,218 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 876,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 167,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

