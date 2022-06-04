Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Brooge Energy stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Brooge Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.
