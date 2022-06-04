Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brooge Energy stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Brooge Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Brooge Energy Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

