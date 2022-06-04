Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,175.10 ($14.87) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.80). Approximately 8,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($14.68).
The stock has a market cap of £139.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,199.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,294.96.
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.