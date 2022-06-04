BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$90.15 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$100.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 11.9305514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOO shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.92.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

