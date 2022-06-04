BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$90.15 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$100.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 11.9305514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BRP (Get Rating)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.