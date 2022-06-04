BSCPAD Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $21.39 million and $1.01 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.83 or 0.01329086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00408158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

