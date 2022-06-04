Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,650. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -434.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bumble by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 308,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $105,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.