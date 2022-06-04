Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,070 at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,960 ($24.80) to GBX 2,070 ($26.19) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.41) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.85) to GBX 1,950 ($24.67) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.81) to GBX 1,836 ($23.23) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,434.74.

Shares of BURBY opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.60. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

