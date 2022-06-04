Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BUR opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Burford Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

