Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. Also, inflationary pressures with higher supply-chain costs and elevated freight expenses are concerning. These factors have been hurting the company’s performance for a while. Burlington Stores reported lower-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2022. Both the top and the bottom line compared unfavorably with the respective prior fiscal year’s quarterly tallies. Quarterly performance was mainly hurt by lower inventory levels and weak sales, including comp trends in May similar to April. Margins were also soft in the quarter. However, the company’s smooth execution of the 2.0 initiative, focused on marketing, merchandising, and store prototype, appears encouraging.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

