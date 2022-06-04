Bytom Price Hits $0.0119 (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Bytom has a total market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00209953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,756,341,712 coins and its circulating supply is 1,659,536,356 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

