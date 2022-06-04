Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 425,600 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.