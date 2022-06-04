Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 322,500 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

