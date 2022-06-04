Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,825 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetEase were worth $24,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $102.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

