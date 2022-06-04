Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.92 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $94,258,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Deere & Company stock opened at $361.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.82. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.