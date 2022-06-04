Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $32.11 Million Stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 746.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 2.47% of Benson Hill worth $32,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.29 on Friday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

