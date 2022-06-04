Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $46.47 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Etsy were worth $46,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Etsy by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after buying an additional 345,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average of $154.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

