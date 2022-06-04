Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,159,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Nucor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

