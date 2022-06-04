Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $309.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

