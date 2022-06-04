Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

