Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 32,500 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Zendesk worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $89.78 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

