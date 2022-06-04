Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 44,400 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

