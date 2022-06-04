Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 52,600 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $33,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

HPE stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

