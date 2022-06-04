Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

