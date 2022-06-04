Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. Calavo Growers posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 370.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 326,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,304. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

