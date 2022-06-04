Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.
Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $74.30.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.