Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

