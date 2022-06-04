Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil plays in the United States, is praiseworthy. It acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners, thereby expanding its Permian Basin operations. In the Delaware and Midland basins, two sub-basins of the broader Permian, the leading upstream energy player is operating four and two rigs, respectively. For 2022, Callon expects total production of 101-105 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), suggesting an improvement from 95.6 MBoe/d reported last year. Of the total, 64% will likely be crude oil. The rising oil price is likely to boost the company’s bottom line since most of its production comprises crude oil. Callon’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives are commendable.”

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.78.

NYSE:CPE opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,174,814 shares of company stock worth $72,191,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.