Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

