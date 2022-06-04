Camden Capital LLC Buys New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,482,000 after buying an additional 106,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,558,000 after buying an additional 288,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AMT opened at $266.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average is $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.
American Tower Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.