Camden Capital LLC Grows Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Danimer Scientific worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DNMR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 1,229,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

