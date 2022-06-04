Camden Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.13 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

