Camden Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.