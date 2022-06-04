Camden Capital LLC Has $630,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,799,000 after acquiring an additional 282,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

