Camden Capital LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.