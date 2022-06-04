Camden Capital LLC Purchases 371 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $492.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.71, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

