Camden Capital LLC Purchases 752 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 108,193 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

