Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,878 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $100,156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $243.65 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

