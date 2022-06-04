Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.57. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 79.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $128.45 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

