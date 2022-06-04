Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$1.40

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QST. Atb Cap Markets raised Questor Technology from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised Questor Technology from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

QST stock opened at C$1.26 on Wednesday. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$34.98 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

