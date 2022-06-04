Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 7,800,000 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,970,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of PL opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

