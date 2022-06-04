Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $51,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 12,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

MTD stock opened at $1,298.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,301.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,426.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.