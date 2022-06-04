Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $42.73 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $42,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 742,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

