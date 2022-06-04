Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $53.49 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 563,098 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

