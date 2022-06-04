Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $58.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 2.58% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $58,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

