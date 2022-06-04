Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $72.26 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.63% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $72,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

