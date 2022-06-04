Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $63.85 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,847,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.49% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $237,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,797,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 498,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

NYSE:AEM opened at $54.18 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

