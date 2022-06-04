Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $61,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

