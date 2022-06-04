Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 400,519 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $68,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 111,579 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 641,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 46,292 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 492,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.